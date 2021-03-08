COVID Two-Day Total: 29 New Valley Cases, Over 2,000 More Vaccine Doses

HARRISBURG – The Valley had a relatively low case count over the rest of the weekend, while over 2,000 more vaccine doses were distributed in the area. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health also confirmed 29 new Valley cases and a new death:

Northumberland County has 20 new cases, reaching 8,092 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a total of 325 deaths since last March.

Union County has 13 new cases at 5,284 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and the Valley’s lone new death for a total of 82 deaths.

Snyder has nine new cases at 3,091 overall and a total of 81 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled at 1,779 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

3,176 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well over the last two days, and the state’s total is now 950,161, of which 91% have recovered. 39 new deaths have also been identified the last two days via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,356 since March.

Also in Monday’s update, the department reported 2,043 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 11,362 total doses administered (6,630 partial, 4,732 full)

Northumberland – 27,906 total doses administered (17,956 partial, 9,950 full)

Snyder – 9,001 total doses administered (5,992 partial, 3,009 full)

Union – 10,906 total doses administered (7,298 partial, 3,608 full)

The Department of Health also reported there are now over 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 303 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 170 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has five fewer patients – 30 people admitted, 10 are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has one fewer patient – five people are admitted, two in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – five patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell says there are 16 active cases on campus – 15 among students and one among faculty and staff. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 17% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 324 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 14 active cases, all among students.

