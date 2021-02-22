COVID Testing Site at Shikellamy Marina Closed Monday

SUNBURY – Today was supposed to be day one of a regional COVID-19 testing site at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, but due to the weather, it is closed today. The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety says the drive-thru clinic will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

We last told you Northumberland County was one of five counties receiving a regional COVID-19 testing site, which started Sunday and runs through this Thursday. The Department of Health says an extra day will not be added. Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Turnaround time for test results are two to seven business days after testing.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is completely free. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of the virus.