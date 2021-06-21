COVID 4-Day Totals: Hospitalization Drops Continue, One New Valley Death

HARRISBURG – Big drops continue in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and there is one new death related to the virus in the Valley.

In its daily update since Friday, the state Department of Health there are now just over 400 statewide hospitalizations, including 93 in the ICU and 67 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville is down to 10 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients, including one in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients.

Also since Friday, the state says there were 744 new cases, for a total of 1,210,469 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were 12 new cases the last four days, seven in Northumberland County for a total of 9,706 since the start of the pandemic. Union had one new case with a total of 6,153, Snyder County had four new cases for a total of 3,677 cases, and Montour remains with 2,019.

There were 24 new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,570 since the pandemic began. There was one new death locally in Northumberland County, now with 358 deaths; Union has 89, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.

In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.4 million total doses have been administered, with 5.2 million fully vaccinated – 58.9% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.

In the Valley, there were 1,277 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 715 more doses, for a total of 77,216 (38,663 fully vaccinated, 38,553 partially). Snyder County has 192 more doses for a total of 27,878 (12,887 fully, 14,991 partially), Union has 251 new doses, 34,323 total (16,489 fully, 17,834 partially), and Montour has 119 new doses, 21,792 total (10,711 fully, 11,081 partially).