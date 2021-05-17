COVID 3-Day Total: Seven New Valley Deaths, Nearly 3,000 More Doses

HARRISBURG – Over the last three days, COVID-19 deaths went up across the Valley, but so did the number of vaccine doses administered. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health reported seven new Valley deaths – four in Northumberland County for a total of 352, and three in Montour County for a total of 66 deaths. Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In Pennsylvania, the state also reported 109 new deaths for a total of 26,833 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health also says nearly over 4.2 million people are fully vaccinated – of those, 48.8% of adults are fully vaccinated – and over 9.7 total doses have been administered. As for local vaccine data, 2,954 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

1,253 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 66,297 people in the county have been vaccinated (34,494 partially, 31,803 fully). Snyder County has 655 more doses in arm for a total of 24,180 (13,513 partially, 10,668 fully). Union County resident have 510 new doses for a total of 29,667 (16,220 partially, 13,447 fully) and Montour County, 536 more shots for a total 19,749 (10,318 partially, 9,431 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,436 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 342 patients are in an intensive care unit and 226 are on a ventilator.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 34, with 13 in intensive care, and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has two patients, including one in the ICU. No change at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where they have 13 COVID patients, with one in intensive care.

Overall, the state also says there were 1,983 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 the last three days. Locally, there were 48 new cases; Northumberland County has 26 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,474. Snyder County has eight new cases for a total of 3,620. Union County has 10 new cases for a total of 6,061. Montour County has four new cases for a total of 1,991.

Bucknell University, which has had 572 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has five active cases, all among students. Susquehanna University now has no active student cases. They’ve had 157 total cases this semester.