COVID 3-Day Total: PA Reaches 27,000 COVID Deaths, Over 2,000 More Valley Vaccine Doses

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reached 27,000 deaths related to COVID-19, and over 2,000 new vaccine doses have been administered in the Valley the last three days. In its update Monday which includes numbers from Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health reported 52 new deaths for a total of 27,o42 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There was one new deaths locally in Northumberland County for a total of 357 deaths. Montour County remains with a total of 66 deaths, Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

As for local vaccine data, 2,087 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 1,006 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 69,332 people in the county have been vaccinated (35,584 partially, 33,788 fully). Snyder County has 338 more doses in arm for a total of 25,284 (14,003 partially, 11,281 fully). Union County residents have 339 new doses for a total of 31,289 (16,777 partially, 14,512 fully) and Montour County, 404 more shots for a total 20,341 (10,556 partially, 9,785 fully).

Statewide, over 10.2 million total doses have been administered. Over 4.4 million people are fully vaccinated and 51.8% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The state also says there were 3,207 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, for a total of 1,196,562, of which 93% have recovered. Locally, there were 54 new cases; Northumberland County has 28 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,564. Snyder County has 12 new cases for a total of 3,645. Union County has nine new cases for a total of 6,103. Montour County has five new case for a total of 2,004.

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 patients are in an intensive care unit and 178 are on a ventilator.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 34, with 13 in intensive care, and seven people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 10 COVID patients, with three in intensive care.