COVID-19 Two-Day Totals: 12,000 Statewide, 346 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Over the last two days, there were over 12,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases, along with 346 new Valley cases. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 12,844 new cases, with the total over 726,000, of which 74% have recovered. 186 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed the last two days, and the state death toll is over 17,800.

In the Valley, Montour County’s case count is noticeably up again with 166 new cases, but will likely be reconciled later this week. The county‘s case total since the start of the pandemic is 1,422 and 31 deaths. 86 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 5,765 overall and 254 deaths. Union has 76 new cases at 3,416 overall and 52 deaths. Snyder has 18 new cases at 2,186 overall and two new deaths at 50 total.

Also in the Valley, SCI Coal Township and the Allenwood Federal Prison’s Medium campus continue experiencing major outbreaks – however, there weren’t many changes over the weekend.

SCI Coal Township now has 126 inmates infected, along with 15 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 195 inmates infected – 137 at the Medium campus, 58 at Low, 1 at USP Allenwood – and 53 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 33 active cases right now among staff.

For hospitalizations, there are over 5,200 statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators.

At Valley hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has five new patients– 186 people admitted, 32 in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has five fewer patients –11 people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 45 patients now, eight in the ICU and five on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (no changes from the weekend):

Selinsgrove Center – 46 total residents have been infected (28 active), 162 staff have been infected (53 active)

Danville State Hospital – 37 total patients have been infected (17 active), 26 staff have been infected (nine active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 835 total resident cases, 206 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (two active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 113 total resident cases, 30 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 194 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 13 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are two active resident cases and two active staff cases (194 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 184 total resident cases, 33 total staff cases, and 19 deaths

Over the weekend, 353 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 227, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour – 84 more doses administered (2,271 total)

Northumberland – 173 more doses administered (2,536 total)

Snyder – 46 more doses administered (610 total)

Union – 50 more doses administered (1,281 total)

There are 3,392,246 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 20,610 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.