COVID-19 Testing Site Opening in Snyder County

HARRISBURG – Another COVID-19 testing site will be opening in the Valley next week, this time in Snyder County. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Friday testing will be available at the Selinsgrove State School. Drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting next Wednesday, through Sunday, January 24.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is free.

It’s also open to non-county residents, and patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19. Patients are also encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card and registration will be completed on site. Turnaround time for results is two to seven days after testing.