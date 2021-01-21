COVID-19 Statewide Death toll now over 20,000, Five New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – After a big spike in reported new COVID-19 death numbers yesterday, the state death toll has now reached over 20,000 deaths. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 260 new statewide deaths, and the death toll is now over 20,100.

Five new deaths have been confirmed in the Valley, including two each in Northumberland and Snyder counties at 279 and 63 total, respectively. Union has a new death at 67 total, and Montour County remains with 42 total deaths.

Also locally, 101 new cases have been confirmed, including 40 in Northumberland County at 6,319 since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 30 new cases at 3,777 overall, Snyder has 12 new cases at 2,393 overall, and Montour has 19 new cases at 1,495 overall.

Statewide, 5,664 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 788,000, of which 78% have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations are back up at over 4,700 – of those patients, over 800 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has ten fewer patients – 144 people admitted, 36 in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – nine people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 40 patients now, eight in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons have also dramatically decreased Wednesday:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 13 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 47 inmates infected – 42 at the Medium campus, five at Low, none at USP Allenwood – and 65 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 57 active inmate cases and 25 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 864 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 174 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has one active cases – 0 among residents and 1 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 248 total resident cases, 56 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 22 active resident cases and 10 active staff cases (224 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 225 total resident cases, 35 total staff cases, and 27 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Thursday:

Selinsgrove Center – 55 total residents have been infected (30 active), 184 staff have been infected (38 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 31 staff have been infected (eight active)

In statewide vaccine data, there are over 366,000 partial doses administered, and over 88,000 full doses administered.

Montour –2,146 partial doses, 931 full doses

Northumberland – 3,938 partial doses, 773 full doses

Snyder – 896 partial doses, 242 full doses

Union – 1,598 partial doses, 526 full doses

There are 3,520,836 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,862 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.