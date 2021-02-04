COVID-19 State Death Toll Over 22,000, 22 Active Bucknell University Cases  

HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 statewide death toll has increased to over 22,000, and cases at Bucknell University are up since students return to campus. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 146 new deaths to put the state death toll over 22,100. 3,370 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 856,000, of which 84% have recovered.

Locally, 114 new positive test results and four new deaths have been confirmed:

Northumberland County 70 new cases at 6,968 overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also three new deaths at 306 total since March.

Union County has 27 new cases at 4,116 overall and 74 total deaths.

Snyder has 14 new cases at 2,620 overall and 70 total deaths

Montour has three new cases at 1,644 overall and a new death at 53 total deaths.

At Bucknell University, there are 43 total cases since the start of the spring semester, with 22 of those active – of the active cases, 15 are among students and seven are among faculty and staff.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,100. Of those patients over 600 are in the ICU and over 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has one more patient- 76 people admitted, 20 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – 10 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has seven fewer patients – 21 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

In vaccine data, the Department of Health reports there are 506 more people in the Valley who have received their first dose, and 397 more people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Montour –2,510 people who received first doses (+25 Thursday), 2,206 who received second doses (+107 Thursday)

Northumberland – 7,510 people who received first doses (+217), 2,298 people who received second doses (+233)

Snyder – 2,455 people who received first doses (+75), 589 people who received second doses (+31 Wednesday)

Union – 3,049 people who received first doses (+173), 1,012 people who received second doses (+42 Wednesday)

Statewide, there are over 650,000 people who received first doses and over 229,000 people who received second doses, which equals over 1.1 million doses administered. The state hopes to have over two million people with at least their first dose by next week.