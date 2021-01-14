COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Snyder County Prison

MIDDLEBURG – A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the Snyder County Prison. Warden Shawn Cooper says one of its housing units experienced the outbreak. It includes 10 inmates, all male, and Cooper says they are isolated from the rest of the population.

Cooper says prison officials first found out about the outbreak about a week ago, but there are no serious cases of the virus among anyone. He says a few staff members have also tested positive recently, but there are no serious cases among them either.