COVID-19 2-Day Totals: Over 15,000 new statewide cases, 305 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Over 15,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed the last two days, including 305 new Valley cases. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 15,100 new cases, with the total over 563,000. 61% of those patients have recovered. 156 new deaths have also been confirmed the last two days, and the state death toll is over 13,900. Statewide hospitalizations are just under 6,100, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 160 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 4,244 since the start of the pandemic. Three new deaths have also been confirmed at 196 total. Union County has 82 new cases at 2,505 overall and a new death at 27 total. Snyder has 63 new cases at 1,675 overall and 33 deaths. Montour’s case count was reconciled again, down from 919 overall during the weekend, to 885 listed Monday, and the county remains with 19 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has three less patients – 133 patients admitted, 24 are on ventilators and 36 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –11 people admitted, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has five new patients – 58 patients, one on a ventilator, 11 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Monday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 24 inmates and 32 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 158 inmates (152 at Low, 6 at Medium, 0 at USP Allenwood) and 43 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 38 active resident cases and 11 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):