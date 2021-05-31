Court Order Adds Vaccine Incentive for Non-Violent Criminals in Montour, Columbia Counties

BLOOMSBURG – A Columbia County Judge issued a court order recently with a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for non-violent criminals in Columbia and Montour counties. According to FOX-56 TV, Judge Thomas James Jr. issued an order; if non-violent criminals on probation or parole to receive the vaccine, their supervision time could be reduced by up to three months.

By getting vaccinated, the length of someone’s sentence could also be shortened, or even community service hours could be lifted. A Columbia County Court Administrator tells FOX-56 reducing supervision time could also save people money, as some pay more than $100 in court supervision fees.