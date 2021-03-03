CORRECTION: Talen Energy Donating Montour Preserve for Conservation Efforts, Not Closing

WASHINGTONVILLE – Talen Energy’s Montour County plant announced Tuesday its donating the nearby lake, the Montour Preserve and $1.2 million dollars to conservation efforts. In our previous story, we reported the power plant was closing, which is not correct. The agreement provides that Talen will donate Lake Chilisquaque and surrounding property within Montour Preserve to an organization determined by Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association once the plant stops operating. The date the plant stops operating is years away and still yet to be determined.

The moves comes as a way of addressing pollution complaints at the plant in Washingtonville. Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky says the agreement will lead to better water quality and a preservation of the community assets for future generations.

Talen announced last year it would transition from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel at the plant, which has been open for 49 years. It has also partnered with another company to build a 1,000 acre solar farm in Montour County.