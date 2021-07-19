Coroner: Identity of Skeletal Remains Unknown



EXCELSIOR – Investigators have not been able to determine an identity associated with skeletal remains found along Route 901 near Excelsior last May. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says a final forensic lab report revealed the individual was a male ranging in age from 40-80 broad range and 50-70 narrow range with undetermined ancestry.

We last told you the remains were found May 18 along Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. Turkey hunters found the remains at the time at the bottom of an embankment there. The investigation will continue by the Mount Carmel Township Police Department and Northumberland County Coroner Office.