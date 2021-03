COAL TOWNSHIP – The Northumberland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a garage fire in Coal Township. Northumberland County Communications says the fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. in the 1600 of West Lynn Street.

County coroner James Kelley was called to the scene shortly after emergency responders arrived. The garage is heavily damaged and West Lynn Street is closed surrounding the scene. We’re working to gather more details.