Construction of New Sunbury Police Station Starts Soon

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is officially moving forward with its new police station project as soon as possible.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich says the new building at 337 Arch Street is a big step for the city, “I’ve been an advocate for supporting getting our officers the actual resources and equipment they need to perform their jobs for the safety of the community, and this is what I believe is a fiscally responsible investment and I’m extremely proud that council has approved the motion to begin construction as soon as possible.”

Hepco Construction of Selinsgrove was awarded the $829,000 contract for the construction. Karlovich said the project is expected to be completed in six to eight months.

Additionally, Karlovich says the city is also updating its police department policies, including using a $50,000 grant to equip officers with new body cameras and other camera equipment in their patrol vehicles, “It’s important for the security of the officers, the public, extra transparency, and its just a progressive move to make sure we’re in the current times of law enforcement.”

Those cameras are expected to go live next month. Karlovich says once the project is completed, the police department can next apply for state accreditation. There are currently seven officers on staff, including Chief Brad Hare, but the mayor says two more full-time officers could be hired soon.