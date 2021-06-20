Consider Adopting a Highway to Keep Our Roadways Clean

GREENSBURG – You’ve seen PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway signs all over the state, now there is a chance for you to get involved. The organizers of the state’s Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful campaign are looking for more volunteers to step forward and assist in litter clean-up.

They are looking for individuals, civic organization or other groups of volunteers to consider adopting a stretch of roadway in your community. They say motorists are less likely to litter in an area that remains clean, so a twice-monthly commitment can help to keep an adopted stretch of roadway clean.

Gloves, bags, safety vests and other necessary supplies are provided. Visit penndot.gov or keeppabeautiful.org for more information. They say it costs taxpayers millions of dollars each year to clean up litter and illegal dumps, but hometown volunteer efforts go a long way toward mitigating those costs.