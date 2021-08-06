Congressman Meuser Ok with Infrastructure Bill, Not $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation

LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s Republican U.S. Congressmen is okay with the recently agreed upon $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill…but he’s still weary of what he calls ‘problematic’ spending that could be tied into it.

U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) says the time is now to address transportation needs, “What should we do? Wait a year? Two, three years? Meanwhile, our roads, our highways, our traffic builds…they’re not nearly as modern as they need to be…There’s quality of life issues certainly in Pennsylvania. It’s a long-time coming.”

Meuser addressed this during a visit to the Valley Friday at the ‘Rise and Shine Legislative Breakfast’ hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.

But he says a $3.5 trillion reconciliation can’t be used as a ‘Trojan horse’ to the bill by Democrats.

Meuser says the bill includes infrastructure the GOP has always wanted to address – roads, highways, airports, passenger rails, and most importantly, rural broadband, “The $1.2 trillion, bipartisan, negotiated compromise is a repurposing of about $500 billion and it’s targeted in a manner that is essential to our development as a commonwealth, as a state, and as a country.”

Meuser was also asked about a possible run for Governor – he says he’s still keeping his options open. You can hear much more from Congressman Dan Meuser on the WKOK Podcast Page.