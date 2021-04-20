Congressman Keller on Vaccines: Legal US Residents Only 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) has introduced a bill prioritizing COVID-19 vaccines go to US citizens and legal residents first. The legislation is called the SHOTS Act – Saving Hypodermic injections and Offering vaccines to Taxpayers Swiftly.

In a release Monday, Keller accused the Biden Administration is ‘welcoming’ illegal aliens to receive coronavirus vaccination shots; He says the Department of Homeland Security said so in February.

Cong. Keller says Americans have invested trillions in COVID relief and current access to vaccines only further incentivizes individuals to break the law and enter the U.S. illegally. Keller also reiterated the current crisis at the southern border as a need to pass this legislation.