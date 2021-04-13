US Congressman Fred Keller Details Visit to Southern Border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12) is sharing details of his trip to the southern border in Texas and New Mexico…he says he went there to see the ongoing immigration crisis.

Congressman Keller says he visited the Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, where he says “recidivism is at a staggering 44%.” He says border patrol agents are currently ‘stretched dangerously thin’ as well and unaccompanied children of all ages were being held and processed.

The congressman says officials in New Mexico still have not received guidance from President Joe Biden’s administration on how to address the surge of migrants crossing the border. Keller says there are also local farmers and ranchers whose land backs up to the border; he says there are ‘dangerous realities’ with criminal elements of trafficking drugs and people there.

Keller says he also toured unfinished sections of the border wall, including what he says are miles of border wall steel already funded and authorized by Congress, ‘laid in pieces, rusting in the desert.’