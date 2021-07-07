Commissioners Sign Letter of Support for $1.3 Million Trail Expansion at AOAA

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Commissioners are voicing their support for a major project that will give riders at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area additional safety. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says the board signed a letter of support during Tuesday’s public meeting for a $1.3 million expansion project at the AOAA. This will now allow the AOAA to apply for grants to fund the project.

The adventure area is having a box culvert designed so off-highway vehicles, such as ATV’S, can safely cross State Route 125 in southern Northumberland County. Currently, the highway separates the eastern and western riding reserves and AOAA employees have had to flag riders through traffic. It’s unknown when the project will start.