Columbia-Montour United Way President Named Greater Susquehanna Valley Interim Leader; Merger Possible

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has named its interim leader and is discussing a possible merger with another local United Way chapter. The GSV United Way’s board of directors announced Wednesday current Columbia-Montour President and CEO Adrienne Mael has been appointed as interim President and CEO for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. A national search for a permanent replacement is coming, and the organization will announce those details in the coming days.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour chapters of the United Way are also beginning exploratory discussion of a merger. Directors say the goal of a merger would be to maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.

Mael’s appointment as interim Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way leader follows the resignation of Joanne Troutman, who held the position the last six years.