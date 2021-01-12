Coal Township Woman Charged with Neglect of Husband

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township woman has been charged with neglect and involuntary manslaughter after her the death of her husband in November. Coal Township Police say charged is 57-year-old Debora Avellino for failing to provide care and services necessary to preserve the life and health of her husband who was a care dependent person in her care.

Officers say Avellino brought her husband, 83-year-old Vincent Avellino to the Geisinger Shamokin Emergency Department October 10 for what she described as a ‘skin tag.’ But medical personnel discovered her husband had an extremely large abscess from being in the same position and without care for an extended period of time. It also required immediate surgery and Vincent Avellino died from surgery complications November 2.

The case was then reported to the Office of Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging as suspected severe neglect. Debora Avellino was then taken into custody Monday and arraigned Tuesday in district court.