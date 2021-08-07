Coal Township Resident Arrested for Recording Mayor

SHAMOKIN – Charges have been filed against a Coal Township man after authorities say he posted on social media, illegally recorded conversations with the Shamokin Mayor and other city officials.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says 44-year-old Jesse Storm violated the state’s Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control law.

Matulewicz says an investigation was conducted after Mayor John Brown and Councilmen Scott Roughton and Charles Verano reported Storm had secretly recorded, and posted online, a private conversation between the three without their consent.

The DA says the recording occurred June 14 following a City Council meeting. Video and audio of the conversations were later posted to Storm’s Facebook page.

After getting a search warrant signed by Judge Charles Saylor, Storm’s cell phone and Facebook account were frozen July 20. The investigation is ongoing and the DA says Storm could face additional charges.