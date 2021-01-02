Coal Township Couple Has the First Baby of 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Coal Township couple are the proud parents of the first baby born at Evangelical Community Hospital in 2021. Emersyn Jane Moll was born at 3:45 a.m. on January 1st, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ½ ounces.

Her parents are Brianna Wary and Timothy Moll. Emersyn is the first child for the couple and both mom and baby are doing well. Nurses Amanda Glenny and Andrea Valentine presented the baby with gifts from the hospital, the Standard-Journal newspaper and other local vendors. The gifts included baby essentials and gift certificates to get baby Emersyn off to a good start in 2021.