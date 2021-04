SHAMOKIN DAM – A clean-up project at the merge of Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam is expected to cause major delays Thursday. PennDOT says there will be a right lane closure on Routes 11 and 15 south for a soil remediation project from a previous crash.

Work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. near the old K-Mart and now the W&L Nissan dealership. PennDOT says the lane closures will start prior to the merger, leading up to the work location.