Clarification: Driver Didn’t Obey Stop Sign in Lycoming County Fatal

LAIRDSVILLE – A clarification on the details of a fatal accident that claimed the life of a Milton man November 24.

The accident happened along Route 42 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County…In a previous story, WKOK reported initial impact occurred when 24-year-old Merl Edison, who was killed, struck another vehicle driven by 66-year-old Gerald Carroll of Virginia, and both vehicles spun out of control.

Montoursville State Police told WKOK Friday, as Edison was heading south along Route 42 he saw Carroll’s vehicle coming toward him because Carroll had failed to obey a stop sign. Montoursville troopers say both vehicles then veered in the same direction and did strike each other, ‘almost head-on.’

Troopers say Carroll was cited with a traffic violation and even claimed he didn’t see the stop sign.

Merl Edison was pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll and a passenger, 62-year old Marilyn Carroll of Virginia, both sustained injuries and were taken to Geisinger.