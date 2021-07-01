City of Sunbury Adds Amendment to Fireworks Ordinance

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is asking residents to take note of changes in their fireworks law, especially when fireworks can be used.

The amendment passed last year by city council says for most of the year, you can use fireworks at any time, on any date. But from May 31 until the second weekend in July, use of fireworks is restricted to only noon to 11 p.m.

The ordinance was passed last year following public safety issues reported the city in previous years. City Council then passed the new amendment during Monday’s public meeting.