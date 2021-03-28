Children’s Museum Program Focuses on Kids and Democracy

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is offering some education on the democratic process. Executive Director Kahla DeSmit says encouraging a lifelong love of learning through hands-on imaginative play has always been the goal of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. She says some of its latest programming focuses on the importance of voting and how the democratic process affects every aspect of our lives.

“Helping them to understand concept of voting and what the democratic process can look like in their own lives,” DeSmit adds.

Partnering with the National Constitution Center, the Mauch Project, and the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, the museum is adding a new virtual class to its current voting booth and women’s suffrage exhibits.

DeSmit says their latest programs may encourage civil discourse and community involvement at an early age, “We really want to encourage children and families to be emboldened to stand up for what is right, and we hope we can do it in a fun and kid-friendly way.”

You can enjoy the museum’s interactive exhibits Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while following CDC guidelines on masks and social distancing.