Chief Shikellamy Monument to be Rededicated

WEST MILTON – Central Oak Heights in West Milton will have special visitors this Sunday. Representatives of the Union County Historical Society and Central Oak Heights will be on hand for the rededication of historic monument commemorating Chief Shikellamy.

Organizers of the event, which is open to the public for free, say it will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021. It will recognize the one hundred year anniversary of the date on which the monument was originally dedicated. The monument is located on the bluff overlooking the site of Shikellamy’s Old Town, which they say is the valley to the south of the hill.

Historical Society President Bruce Teeple will have outline the history of Native Americans in our area and the significance of Chief Shikellamy.