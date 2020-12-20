Charges After False Statement in Fatal Accident Investigation

SELINSGROVE — State police recently filed a ‘false reports’ charge in connection with a fatal crash last summer.

According to a recent police report, 48-year old Antonio Vazquez of York gave a false statement to law enforcement officials in regard to the investigation into the crash that happened on Route 204 in Jackson Township and killed 52-year old Dean Dorman of Selinsgrove.

At the time, police reported that Vasquez’s truck crossed a center line and hit Dorman’s motorcycle head-on. No further information is being disclosed as to what the alleged false statement was. Vasquez was charged with four summary offenses in connection to that crash.

Additional charges have been filed through Magisterial District Court with Judge John Reed.