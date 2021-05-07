 Chamber Surprised by Low Jobs Report, But There’s Hope

SUNBURY – The April jobs report was the exact opposite of many economists predicted, only 266,000 jobs were created, instead of the over 900,000 expected. But Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Chairman Art Thomas says no one should hang their head, “I think this is a big set up for an explosion later this spring and into this summer. There was resurgence in February and March and now the resurgence is declining, vaccines are increasing, and I think when we sit here next month, we’re going to be very happy with the numbers.”

In additional to the low job growth numbers from last month, worker shortages continue to be growing problems nationally. We last told you worker shortages have been especially problematic here in the Valley, with some restaurants forced to close early or be open for shorter hours.

Thomas says some of the problem still has to be from the current extended unemployment compensation, “There are people out there that need that extended unemployment, no doubt about it. But there are other people out there that have the option to continue with extended unemployment or go back to work, and I think that’s the pain we’re feeling today.”

Despite these issues, the chamber says unemployment rates in most of the Valley are some of the best in the state, with Montour County the lowest at 4.6%. Chamber president and CEO Bob Garrett said the area is turning the corner on one part of solving the area’s worker shortage, “The Greater Susquehanna Valley now, we’ll be able to say, is a ‘brain gain’ area. I think we’ve turned the corner with education. Community Colleges are certainly part of the solution, they’re not the only solution.”

