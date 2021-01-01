Celebration Sends Five People to the Hospital in Snyder County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP – Five people were transported to Geisinger with burn injuries after a New Year’s Eve celebration. Kratzerville Fire Chief Frank Long tells us they were called to an incident on the 1300 block of Broadway Road in Snyder County’s Jackson Township around 12:40 a.m. after injuries were reported from a bonfire.

Chief Long says five unnamed males celebrated the new year with their own version of a ‘polar bear plunge’ in Penns Creek and came back to the residence to build a fire to get warm. A can of a flammable liquid caught on fire and all five males got some of the liquid on them. No exact details on how that happened.

Long says Life Flight was on standby but was not used. Three medic units and two ambulance crews were on scene and all five individuals were taken to Geisinger for treatment.