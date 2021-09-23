CBS Steinhorn: Biden Needs to Take Position of Strength with Media

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CBS News Political Analyst Leonard Steinhorn says President Joe Biden would benefit from a better handling the tough questions from the media.

Steinhorn was on WKOK’s On the Mark Thursday and said Pres. Biden needs to control media interactions, “I think there are probably better ways to be able to be to deal with that. If I were Biden in The White House right now, I would put Vice-President Harris out there and have her start making speeches about the importance of free press. In other words, take a position of strength by defending the tough questions and not walk away from them.”

The president is also dealing with low numbers in the latest approval ratings poll, which Steinhorn says can be related to his recent heavy criticism in the media, “The media, which do not have a political bias. They have a bad news bias, they have a ‘gotcha’ bias, and they are pounding him relentlessly. So what happens is that the news media creates this narrative and that gets into people’s heads and they start questioning, “Is he as good a leader as we thought? Is he as good a leader as we thought?”

But when asked if President Biden is incompetent, Steinhorn says not necessarily, “There’s a difficulty he’s having in Washington right now about keeping his own party together to pass his infrastructure bills so if the message comes out by the media that Washington is in disarray that adds to it. And yes, Joe Biden has to own some of it. But some of it is larger than Joe Biden as it is with every president.”

Steinhorn also says the president’s rocky start in foreign relations can be blamed by not living up to high expectations as someone with previous foreign policy experience; this along with following former President Donald Trump, who didn’t always consult with foreign allies in decision making.

Hear much more from Steinhorn here.