CBS News Military Analyst Shares New Book Battle of Gettysburg Leaders

SUNBURY—A new book about leadership looks at what we can learn from leaders who were involved in the Battle of Gettysburg. CBS News Military Analyst Jeff McCausland co-wrote “Battle Tested! Gettysburg Leadership Lessons for the 21st Century Leaders.” He was on WKOK Sunrise recently and says President Abraham Lincoln was a leader who shared his mission, vision, and values with the nation, particularly when we gave the Gettysburg Address:

“As those 15,000 people arrive at the cemetery for the festive occasion and they walk in, the mission is to preserve the union. When they walk out, there are now two things- preserve the union and end slavery,” McCausland said.

McCausland says that we can learn from Robert E. Lee that we need know ourselves.

“I think Robert E. Lee was not perhaps aware of himself. I think leaders today, particularly in the crises we are involved at this moment should be very aware of himself. There seems to be pretty clear evidence that he was suffering from dysentery, he was suffering from a bad back, in fact some believe he may have had a mild heart attack while at Gettysburg. So, while making these monumental decisions, he was not in the best form,” McCausland said.

McCausland says General George Meade met with his followers and tried to build consensus to get the job done.

“They need to solict input from below to try to build consensus as an organization moves ahead. I’m firmly convinced that George Meade had already decided they were going to stay at Gettysburg. But going through that discussion, going through that vote , soliciting that input from below was an effort by him to build consensus within the organization,” McCausland said.

McCausland has taught at Dickinson College and is a retired US Army Colonel. He was on WKOK Sunrise recently and you can hear more about this third book, including thoughts on what Abraham Lincoln can teach us today, on the WKOK podcast page.