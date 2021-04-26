Catholic Clergy Changes Announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Roman Catholic Bishop of Harrisburg announced changes to clergy assignments over the weekend. Bishop Ronald Gainer says the changes take effect June 21st.

Reverend Mark Wilke, the current pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg, has been appointed pastor of a parish in New Freedom. Reverend Matthew Larlick, currently in Berwick, will move to Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Reverend Michael Rothan, the current Campus Minister at Bucknell University will go to the Hanover Area Hispanic Ministry. And, Reverend Edward Keating, who served St. Pius, the Tenth, in Selinsgrove and is currently at a parish in Middletown will move to Mount Joy.

Every year Bishop Gainer works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy in an effort to meet the needs of parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.