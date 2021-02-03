US Senator Bob Casey Named to Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has been named to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Casey made that announcement Wednesday, saying he’s joining the committee which oversees the U.S. intelligence community and influences U.S. foreign and national security policy.

Senator Casey previously served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007-2013. With Democrats in the Senate majority, Senator Casey will also serve as Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging and as a senior member of the Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committees.