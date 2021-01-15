Casey Criticizes Congress Members Voting ‘No’ on PA Voters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) didn’t hold back when invoking heavy criticism of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers who voted against the state’s electoral votes.

He says those lawmakers are complicit in the ‘attempted overthrow of the election’ last week at the U.S. Capitol, “If you’re a member of Congress and you participated in that lie…I mean, I’m pissed off at them because they voted against Pennsylvania…they voted against the voters of Pennsylvania…because you can’t tell people I lie, and then say ‘but my election to Congress was ok.’”

Senator Casey says when Congress approves the electoral votes, its mainly ‘ministerial,’ “Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi have zero power to change this. Zero. So to incite people to come to the capitol and commit acts of violence and say over and over again ‘hang Mike Pence,’ a conservative Republican, and governing partner of the president, all based upon a lie, is a crime.”

Casey says it even seems as though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has grown tired of President Trump, “My guess is he probably blames him for losing the senate majority and probably also after being in a building that was being stormed.”

Casey says it was important to impeach the president a second time to send a message to any future ‘would-be tyrants.’ Listen to his full remarks on the WKOK Podcast Page.