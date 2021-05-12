UDPATE: Carnival Food Stand/Truck Fire in Mall Parking Lot, One Person Flown to Hospital

HUMMELS WHARF – One person was flown to the hospital after a fully involved fire involving a carnival food stand and cargo truck in the Susquehanna Valley Mall parking lot. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the fire was first reported just before 1 p.m. CSR 911 says there was one burn victim taken to the hospital via Life Flight. An ambulance took the victim to Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove to be flown to the hospital.

Hummels Wharf and Selinsgrove volunteer fire fighters were called to the scene and crews tell us a ‘barbecue-type trailer’ had a large propane tank that fell over and its valve snapped off, igniting the blaze. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after arrival. Traffic along Routes 11-15 is has not been to be affected.

Photos: Jack Eppley Hummels Wharf Fire Department