One Person Taken to Hospital after I-80 Crash

WHITE DEER TWP – One person has been taken to the hospital after a a car overturned from a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-80 in the Valley. According to emergency communications, the crash was first reported just after 10 a.m. Monday along I-80 east at mile marker 200, near the Mile Run exit. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says one person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Emergency communications also indicated at the time the tractor-trailer fled the scene and continued eastbound.

According to emergency communications, entrapment was initially reported, but a passerby assisted those in the overturned vehicle. 511PA indicates the road is now fully open.