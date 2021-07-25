Car Hits a Home in Union County in One-Vehicle Crash

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP – There was a lot of damage to a home and minor injuries reported after a car crashed into a home in White Deer Township, Union County last week. State police say 60-year old James Ellis and 61-year old Faith Ellis, both of Watsontown, were traveling north on Gray Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m. on July 21.

Police say their vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection with White Deer Pike, went off the roadway, traveled 50 feet through a nearby yard, and struck a house causing major damage.

Charges were filed for failing to stop or yield to traffic signs.