Campus Theatre in Lewisburg Reopening Friday

LEWISBURG – After closing back down to due resurgence of COVID-19, the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg is reopening again in time for the weekend. The theatre announced Tuesday it’ll reopen again for public screenings this Friday. It says seating capacity will be limited to 80 socially-distanced seats per screening, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The theatre says plexiglass barriers around the concession stand have been installed, as well as hand sanitizer stations throughout the theatre. Masking is mandatory and interior foot traffic patterns will be used as well, and the building will be cleaned frequently.