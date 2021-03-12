Camp Cadet, Other State Police Camps Cancelled Again

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police say they will not be holding its Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet or other youth camps again this spring and summer due to the pandemic.

State troopers made that announcement Friday…they say they remain hopeful the programs can resume in 2022.

Despite increasing vaccine availability and decreasing case counts, troopers fell it’s still too early to host these large-scale programs.

Cancellation of the 2021 Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp (State Police Youth Week) was announced by the American Legion earlier this month.