WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP – One person was treated for burns after a fire was reported in a motor home in White Deer Township, Union County. Emergency officials tell WKOK the fire started in a mobile home on Feather Hill Lane around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was well involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. White Deer Township responded along with Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron and EMS personnel from Evangelical Community Hospital. No additional information was available.