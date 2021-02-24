Bucknell Women’s Basketball Games This Weekend Cancelled Due to Positive COVID Test

LEWISBURG – According Bucknell University’s website, the women’s basketball games between BU and American, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunbury, Feb. 28, have been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bucknell women’s basketball program’s Tier 1. Bucknell hasn’t played since January 31.

NCAA Tier 1 is defined as the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

Fans can visit the Patriot League’s official website (www.patriotleague.org) for up-to-date scheduling information regarding men’s and women’s basketball in addition to the League’s other 22 sports.

The Patriot League tournament is set to begin on March 7.