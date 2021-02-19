Bucknell Up to 190 Active COVID Cases, Outbreak Continues At SCI Coal Township

HARRISBURG – Bucknell University’s COVID outbreak continues at a concerning pace, and a major outbreak at SCI Coal Township continues. On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell says it has 17 more active cases, now up to 190 total active cases – 186 among students and four among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 259 cases. The university’s isolation space continues shrinking as well, now at 82% capacity. The university has been conducting remote learning the last two weeks with limited to no gatherings on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there remain nine active cases on campus – six among students, three among faculty and staff.

On its dashboard, the state Department of Corrections says there are now 162 active COVID cases among inmates at SCI Coal Township, 22 among employees.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported no new first doses administered in the Valley, but 493 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,949 people who received first doses (Reconciled Friday), 3,056 who received second doses (+246 Friday)

Northumberland – 10,033 people who received first doses (Reconciled Friday), 4,768 people who received second doses (+178 Friday)

Snyder – 3,519 people who received first doses (Reconciled Friday), 1,256 people who received second doses (+36 Friday)

Union – 4,217 people who received first doses (Reconciled Friday), 1,761 people who received second doses (+33 Friday)

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through February 18:

First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

The department also identified 67 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,480 since March. 2,124 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 908,773, of which 88% have recovered. In the Valley, 40 new cases and six new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 22 new cases, reaching 7,834 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. All three new deaths are in the county at 319 total since March.

Snyder has nine new cases at 2,946 overall and two new deaths for a total of 78.

Montour has seven new cases at 1,742 overall and a new death for a total of 57.

Union County’s has two new cases at 5,068 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80 deaths.

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 441 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 266 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has one new patient – 49 people admitted, 13 are in the ICU and nine is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – eight people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four fewer patients – nine patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.