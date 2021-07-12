Bucknell: Tower House Permanently for LGBTQ, Attack Not Motivated By Bias Against Students, Public Safety to be Evaluated

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University says it is making some changes following the May 13 attempted break-in of a home for the LGBTQ community, and they say their investigation has revealed the incident wasn’t motivated by bias against the residents.

Bucknell President John Bravman announced Monday he’s making Fran’s House, also known as Tower House, the permanent campus affinity house for LGBTQ students and their allies. This fulfills many requests by students. He says the building will be renamed Fran’s House and some renovations will take place there and be completed by the summer of 2022.

However, Bravman says a Philadelphia law firm’s investigation found no evidence the students who attempted to break into the house were motivated by bias against the residents and their LGBTQ affinity. He says despite the outcome, investigators did confirm the behavior of those students clearly damaged the sense of safety and belonging for Fran’s House residents. Bravman says details regarding the attackers’ individual consequences will not be shared, per University policy.

Lastly, Bravman says the investigation also highlighted the need for additional practical training and a cultural assessment of University Public Safety. He says the university is working to engage recognized experts in the field of campus safety to review institutional practices and assess campus culture.