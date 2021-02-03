Bucknell Suspends Basketball for Two Weeks

LEWISBURG – Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Bucknell have postponed doubleheaders the next two weekends due to COVID-19. Both programs have positive tests for individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective. The Patriot League says games between Bucknell and Loyola Maryland, scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The games against American next weekend are also postponed. The Bucknell men have won four in a row after starting the season 0-4. The women are still unbeaten at 8-0.