Bucknell Students Going Back to Classroom; In-Person Instruction Resumes Monday

LEWISBURG- Bucknell students will be back to attending classes in-person starting Monday. President John Bravman made the announcement late Friday afternoon. He said faculty may choose to teach in person, and students in residence may choose to attend classes in person or continue with remote learning. No classes will be held on Tuesday as that as a previously scheduled day off. He added that athletic activities, including practices, travel and competition, are canceled with the exception of a men’s water polo match against Navy on Saturday which is now being held at Navy. This is pending the last round of testing for these particular students. Bravman says they have seen a drop in positive cases over the past two days, although the numbers are still high.