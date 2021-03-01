Bucknell, SCI Coal Township Outbreaks Significantly Lower

HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 outbreaks at Bucknell University and SCI Coal Township are nearing their end.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell says it’s down to 53 active cases on campus – 49 among students and four among faculty and staff; that number is 70 less than last updated Friday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 28% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 312 cases on campus.

At SCI Coal Township, there are now only eight active inmate cases, after having 95 listed over the weekend and over 150 last week. There are still 16 active employee cases.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 35 active cases, 34 among students and one among faculty and staff.

In its daily update Monday which also includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 90 new Valley cases and three new deaths:

Union County’s case count was reconciled to 5,264 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Northumberland County has 41 new cases, reaching 7,979 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also two new deaths for a total of 324 deaths since March.

Snyder has 37 new cases at 3,031 overall and a new death for a total of 80 deaths.

Montour has 12 new cases at 1,779 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

Statewide, 3,573 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s total is now 933,270, of which 91% have recovered. 26 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,026 since March.

In vaccine data Friday, the state revamped its reporting metrics, now reporting doses administered by county – and over the weekend 3,776 total doses were administered, either first or second:

Montour – 10,381 total doses administered (6,324 partial, 4,057 full)

Northumberland – 23,950 total doses administered (16,213 partial, 7,737 full)

Snyder – 7,399 total doses administered (5,170 partial, 2,229 full)

Union – 9,473 total doses administered (6,587 partial, 2,886 full)

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,426,963 doses total through February 28:

First doses, 78 percent (1,687,711 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 48 percent (739,252 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations the last two days, there are now over 1,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 203 are on ventilators. Locally, each hospital has one fewer patient each since Friday:

Geisinger Danville– 34 people admitted, 11 are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – four people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – five patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.